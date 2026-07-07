Leapmotor B03X open for orders in Europe – global A10; up to 53.0 kWh, 382 km WLTP range; fr RM116k

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Danny Tan / July 7 2026 11:00 am

The Leapmotor B03X is now open for orders in Europe. Stellantis, which holds a stake in Leapmotor and markets the carmaker’s products outside of China, says that the EV is a global strategic model that is designed from the outset for international markets. In China, this B-segment SUV is called the A10, and it hit showrooms in March.

We understand that the name change is to avoid the market confusing the A10 for an A-segment SUV – Leapmotor says that the A10 is actually a B-segment SUV, just like how the B10 is a C and the C10 is a D.

They have the dimensions to back it up. The B03X (‘B zero three X’) is 4,270 mm long and 1,810 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,605 mm. For context, the BYD Atto 2 – which is a fellow electric B-SUV – is 40 mm longer and 20 mm wider, and its wheelbase is 15 mm longer. Same ballpark.

The B03X is a more rounded car than the more sterile B10 and C10, and it departs from the full-width light bars of the two larger SUVs. There’s also an attempt to sprinkle some playfulness in and out – cutesy cues that we spotted include the Leapmotor font on the front ‘mouth’, the robot ‘easter eggs’ that are hidden throughout the cabin, and the ‘Haha’ tail lamps. Yes, Haha!

Like in China with the A10, the B03X will have two LFP battery options in Europe – a 39.8 kWh unit delivering up to 292 km WLTP range and a 53.0 kWh battery delivering up to 382 km (CLTC figures are 403 km and 505 km respectively). Both batteries come with what Leapmotor calls ‘2.5C’ fast-charging, which gets SoC from 30% to 80% in around 16 minutes.

Europe is getting a single front-mounted motor with 197 hp (145 kW) and 200 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. This is significantly more powerful than the Chinese-market A10, which motor has two outputs – 94 hp (70 kW) and 121 hp (90 kW), both with 150 Nm of torque. The A10 does the century sprint in 10.5 and 12.0 seconds respectively, while top speed is also 160 km/h.

Inside, the B03X comes with the requisite digital meter panel (8.88-inch) and large centre screen, which in this case is 14.6 inches wide. The latter provides access to an infotainment system that integrates Qwen’s AI assistant, powered by a Qualcomm SA8295 chip.

The passenger end of the central air con vent cluster has an attachment for accessories such as ambient lighting, fragrance dispenser or a humidifier, among other things. Moving back, the driver’s seat back has a flip-down table and the rear seat base lifts up to reveal extra storage space. Speaking of that, the boot floor opens to a surprisingly large cavity that holds 106 litres of gear.

One big selling point of the A10 in China is the availability of LiDAR, which is uncommon on a compact car like this. Aside from the roof-mounted LiDAR sensors, you can tell that A10 has advanced self-driving capabilities from the blue lights at both ends of the car. However, LiDAR won’t be available on the export market B03X.

The B03X – which will have Life and Design trim levels – starts from 24,900 euros (RM116,237) in Europe, a fair bit more than the A10’s domestic price of 65,800 yuan to 86,800 yuan (RM39,534 to RM52,152). So, what do you think of Leapmotor’s smallest SUV? Expect the B03X to arrive in Malaysia by the end of 2026 or early next year.

GALLERY: Leapmotor B03X in China

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GALLERY: Leapmotor A10 at Auto China 2026

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