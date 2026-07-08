Denza Z to debut at Goodwood July 9 – coupé, Spider and track-biased variants; up to 1,604 PS

In Cars, Denza, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 8 2026 2:11 pm

Shown as a concept at last year’s Auto Shanghai show, then as a production-ready Spider convertible in Beijing earlier this year, the Denza Z will finally make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed tomorrow, July 9. Teasers indicate that the electric supercar will be showcased in track-ready form akin to the initial show car, likely to be driven up Lord March’s famous Sussex hillclimb.

Despite the images offering little in the way of details, we can see that the Z’s design is pretty much unchanged from the last time it was shown, with its sweptback headlights, strong haunches, air inlets ahead of the rear wheels and quad diamond-shaped taillights.

We can also see plenty of exterior addenda unique to the so-called Track Edition, namely the more aggressive front splitter and the massive rear wing. One can also spot the vented front fenders, while the wheels are large 21-inch multi-spoke alloys shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres.

While we don’t get a look at the interior, we expect to follow the Spider closely, with a racy three-spoke steering wheel with a button for a Boost mode, a large infotainment touchscreen, a bridge-style centre console with a Qi wireless charger and a cupholder, and heavily-bolstered seats. While the droptop is a four-seater, the Track Edition will likely seat two, just like last year’s concept.

Preliminary specs from a Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) filing, reported by Autohome, suggest that the Z’s performance has grown significantly from initial projections. Similar to the Z9GT, the car will feature a triple-motor setup, but power has been bumped up to a ridiculous 1,604 PS (1,180 kW), which is more than the standard (not the Xtreme) Yangwang U9.

This is claimed to enable the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in under three seconds on its way to a top speed of 300 km/h. Like the Z9GT, the Z is expected to gain BYD’s latest second-generation Blade LFP battery to support the brand’s 1,500 kW DC Flash Charging, topping it up from 10 to 70% in five minutes and from 10 to 97% in nine minutes. It will also debut new DiSus-M magnetorheological dampers and rear-wheel steering that allows the car to rotate on the spot in combination with the three motors.

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