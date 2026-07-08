Johor polls: Heavier traffic expected on highways, 300k outstation voters expected to travel for election

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 8 2026 2:09 pm

More than 300,000 voters are expected to travel home for the Johor state election taking place this Saturday, July 11, leading to heavier traffic on major highways, Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad has said, reported The Star. Motorists travelling to, or through Johor should plan their journeys in advance to avoid traffic congestion during the polling period, Hasni said.

“To ensure a safe and smooth journey on the highways, lane closure works will be suspended on polling day on July 11, except for emergency works,” he said a statement. Motorists are also advised to plan their journeys, ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and have sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards, e-wallets or debit and credit cards before travelling.

Road users are advised to observe speed limits and exercise extra caution when passing through the ongoing third-lane construction site on the North-South Expressway between Simpang Renggam and Senai (North), and drivers are urged to follow instructions when Smart Lanes are activated, and to use designated rest and service areas (R&Rs) and laybys when taking breaks.

The latest traffic updates and information on highway incidents can be obtained through the official LLM Facebook page, or by contacting the LLM traffic management centre at 1-800-88-7752.

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