Smart Lanes on highways are safe, with only 36 minor accidents recorded from Jan to May, 2026 – Nanta

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 2 2026 3:47 pm

The use of Smart Lanes on highways – to aid in the reducing traffic congestion – has not come at the expense of safety, with the rate of accidents involving these lanes considered low. Based on the latest records, only 36 accidents were recorded at 12 Smart Lane locations (which are activated on weekdays) from January to May 2026, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the majority of recorded cases only involved small accidents such as scratches or minor damage from vehicle contact. “Analysis shows that the main cause of accidents in this zone is due to users failing to comply with instructions such as using the emergency lane before the Smart Lane zone begins or after the zone ends,” he said.

“Other contributing factors are the actions of changing lanes dangerously without signaling or without ensuring sufficient a safe distance, as well as drivers who stop vehicles on the Smart Lane channel without any valid emergency reason, thus preventing the smooth flow of traffic,” he added.

Nanta said this in a written reply in response to a question posed by Zakri Hassan (Kangar-Bersatu) in parliament, where the latter asked about the rate of accidents that occurred in the Smart Lane zone. Zakri also proposed that the ministry take into account the safety and comfort of motorcyclists when implementing Smart Lane routes on several PLUS highways.

The works minister replied that his ministry, through the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM), has always emphasised the importance of safety aspects in highway operations, including the implementation of Smart Lanes on highways to ensure the safety and comfort of all highway users, including motorcyclists.

“A technical assessment is carried out first before the LLM allows the Smart Lane activation to be implemented by the concessionaire at a specific location along a highway. Among the aspects assessed are physical suitability to ensure that the width of the emergency lane used meets the minimum criteria for light vehicle movement and that the existing road surface structure can accommodate the traffic load when the Smart Lane is activated,” he said.

In addition, the visual warning aspect of Smart Lane activation has also been strengthened through the installation of notice boards at every 500 metres and green traffic lights to inform users of the Smart Lane activation time to ensure that users, including motorcyclists, are aware of the Smart Lane activation zone.

“If necessary, the concessionaire will be asked to submit a Road Safety Audit Report (RSA) for review by the LLM before the location is allowed to activate the Smart Lane,” he explained in his written reply.

Based on monitoring by LLM for the period from 2023 to now, he said that the Smart Lane initiative as a whole has shown a high rate of effectiveness, successfully reducing traffic congestion rates by between 30% and 50%.

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