KTM offering 20% discount on 7,464 extra ETS seats this weekend, July 10-12, for Johor state elections

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 8 2026 6:18 pm

Heading back home to vote in the Johor state elections this Saturday? You might want to take the train. KTM is offering a 20% discount for the extra ETS train services it is providing from July 10-12, to help those who are fulfilling their voting responsibilities.

KTM says that the extra ETS train services is in response to high demand for southbound trains, after tickets from a June 19 release were sold out. As such, the train operator is adding four services for the KL Sentral – JB Sentral – KL Sentral route, and another four for JB Sentral – Gemas – JB Sentral from July 10-12.

With 312 seats for each train, KTM is offering 2,488 extra seats a day, which makes it 7,464 extra tickets across the three days.

“KTM urges the public, especially those from outside of Johor, or those based in different districts in Johor, to take advantage of the extra ETS services to head home and fulfil your duties as a voter. KTM continues to support the government’s aspirations in strengthening the ‘Road to Rail’ initiative by encouraging people to use public transport, especially rail services as a more comfortable, faster and safer choice,” the company said in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased on the KITS Style app, KTM’s official website or kiosks at selected stations. Reach the station 30 minutes before departure time. Doors will close five minutes before the train heads off.

If you don’t already know, KTM’s ETS train service has been serving Johor all the way to JB Sentral since December 2025 when the tracks from Kluang to JB opened, adding stops at Rengam, Layang-Layang, Kulai and Kempas Baru along the way. Last month, KTM Shuttle Selatan started operations, connecting Kulai, Kempas Baru and Pasir Gudang to JB Sentral.

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