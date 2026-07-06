In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 6 2026 3:15 pm

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Johor folks planning to return to vote in the state elections – which is happening this Saturday, July 11 – you can consider taking the train home if the idea of the long drive and traffic jams is putting you off.

If you don’t already know, KTM’s ETS train service has been serving the state all the way to JB Sentral since December 2025 when the tracks from Kluang to JB opened, adding stops at Rengam, Layang-Layang, Kulai and Kempas Baru along the way. Last month, KTM Shuttle Selatan started operations, connecting Kulai, Kempas Baru and Pasir Gudang to JB Sentral.

The national rail company has announced that it will be offering four extra train services from July 10-12, in conjunction with the Johor state elections.

There are two extra trains from KL Sentral to JB Sentral – EX9573 departs KL Sentral at 9.05 am while EX9575 leaves for the south on 11.55 am. Two extra services ply the route north to KL – EX9572 at 7am and EX9578 at 5.30 pm. For the exact timing that the train will depart from Bandar Tasik Selatan, Seremban, Gemas, Segamat, Kluang and Kempas Baru, see the schedule above.

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