MATTA urges government to review the exclusion of tourism transport from SKDS subsidised diesel

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / July 9 2026 12:09 pm

In March, van and tour bus businesses, which are excluded from the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme, said a price hike was unavoidable due to the increase in diesel prices. Coupled with rising maintenance and spare parts costs, operators said they could no longer absorb the additional costs and had to pass them on to customers.

Now, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has urged the government to reconsider its decision to exclude licensed tourism transport operators from the diesel subsidy programme, saying that the omission could affect Malaysia’s tourism industry and travellers, as Bernama reports.

Disputing the recent characterisation by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan that diesel subsidies for tourism transport operators would only benefit foreign tourists, MATTA president Nigel Wong said that licensed tourism vehicles serve both domestic and international travellers.

In a statement, he said tourism transport operators provide services for domestic holidaymakers, school groups, corporate events, incentive travel, religious activities, educational tours and community programmes.

“It is therefore incorrect to assume that diesel subsidies for tourism transport operators would benefit only foreign tourists. To say this subsidy only helps foreigners ignores the reality of how our tourism transport industry operates. This decision, if left unchanged, will raise fares for Malaysians and may even force them to consider utilising unlicensed service providers,” he said.

He said that more affordable tourism services would encourage Malaysians to explore destinations within the country while enhancing Malaysia’s appeal to international visitors, generating multiplier effects across hotels, restaurants, attractions, retailers, transport operators and local communities.

Wong added that the long-term economic benefits generated by stronger tourism activity could potentially outweigh the cost of providing targeted diesel subsidies to licensed tourism transport operators.

The association asked the finance ministry to reconsider the exclusion of licensed tourism transport operators from the diesel subsidy programme, and engage with the ministry of tourism, arts and culture (MOTAC) and industry stakeholders to develop a targeted and well-governed subsidy mechanism for the industry.

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