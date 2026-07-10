Integrate used car dealers into EV infrastructure development to meet 30k charger target – FMCCAM

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 10 2026 11:42 am

To support Malaysia’s ambitious target of installing 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM) has called on the government to formally integrate used car dealers into the national rollout.

According to the association’s president Datuk Tony Khor, the country’s network of used car dealerships represented an opportunity to boost the EV charging infrastructure via a government-industry collaboration.

With more than 5,000 member companies, he said providing installation grants, tax incentives or soft financing could turn these dealerships into vital hubs for the national charging grid, as the New Straits Times reports.

He said most of these dealers lacked specific incentives to install charging points, a gap that could help address buyers’ “range anxiety” concerns if resolved. “These premises could evolve into full-scale EV service centres, offering a one-stop solution that includes sales, battery health checks, charging and dedicated after-sales support,” he said.

He said the current infrastructure was inadequate to support EV market growth, especially in secondary cities, rural areas, the east coast, as well as Sabah and Sarawak. “The real objective should be to build a comprehensive, sustainable and consumer-friendly ecosystem that gives Malaysians the confidence to embrace EVs. For consumers, the biggest concern is whether charging is convenient, reliable and readily available,” he explained.

On the subject of the minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value for fully-imported (CBU) EVs, Khor said the move could drive up prices of new models, which could in turn affect the resale value of used EVs. “A balanced policy framework that supports industry growth while protecting the used EV market is needed. Without a stable resale market, the EV transition could stall,” he stated.

He said that taxation was only one factor in the valuation equation, and that the pre-owned EV market was also heavily influenced by battery longevity, replacement costs and warranty coverage. To address this, he proposed creating a national battery health certification and a used EV valuation standard.

“Buyers need data on the battery’s life and accident records to make an informed decision,” he said, adding that the country’s EV strategy must encompass the whole value chain, from local manufacturing and component supply to battery recycling and digital certification systems.

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