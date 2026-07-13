iCaur V25 revealed in China – REEV SUV with up to 150 km WLTC EV range; positioned between V23, V27

In Cars, iCaur, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 13 2026 5:26 pm

This is the iCaur V25 (branded iCar in China), a new rugged-looking SUV that is positioned between the existing V23 and V27. While it looks like a V23 at first glance, the V25 features a larger body and is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) with an internal combustion engine.

Addressing the first point, the V25 measures 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,855 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,820 mm. By comparison, the V23 is 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide, 1,845 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. As for the V27, it is 5,055 mm long, 1,976 mm wide, 1,894 mm tall and comes with a wheelbase of 2,910 mm to become the brand’s largest model to-date.

Despite the general design being similar to the V23, the V25 does differentiate itself in certain areas. For starters, the integrated daytime running lights in the headlamps are half circles instead of two horizontal lines like they are on the V23.

Additionally, the grille is more open with a rectangular mesh pattern, while the front bumper has chunkier mouldings. Unlike the V23, the V25’s number plate at the rear is not mounted on the side-hinged tailgate but is instead in a carved-out section of the bumper. The trim just ahead of the D-pillars also get an insert and a small indent not seen on the V23.

In terms of specifications, a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) reveals the V25 to sport a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine producing 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) to charge a 33.68-kWh battery pack. Depending on the variant, the electric-only range is either 145 or 150 km following the WLTC standard. Details on the electric motor(s) are not available for now, but the setup is said to enable a top speed of 180 km/h.

CarNewsChina reports the V25 can be optioned with a towing package for a towing capacity of 1,800 kg, but this comes at the expense of departure angle that drops from 24 to 15 degrees – approach angle stays at 28 degrees. Wheels come in 19- or 21-inch sizes. For driving assistance systems, the V25 gets an optional roof-mounted LiDAR and is expected to use Horizon Journey 6 chips for up to 560 TOPS.

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