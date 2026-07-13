Prasarana signs MoU with China’s Chongqing Rail Transit to enhance KL Monorail operations, reliability

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 13 2026 1:10 pm

Prasarana Malaysia (Prasarana) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT) to strengthen strategic cooperation in enhancing monorail operational capabilities, system reliability, technical expertise and talent development.

In an official release, Prasarana said the collaboration will focus on sharing best practices in system reliability and asset management, operational digitalisation, data analytics, predictive maintenance as well as operational and safety standards. Additionally, workforce competency development through joint training programmes, technical visits and the exchange of expertise are also points of focus.

“The partnership with Chongqing Rail Transit provides opens up the opportunity for Prasarana to expand its access to global best practices in rail system reliability, maintenance strategies and operational efficiency. This knowledge-sharing partnership is crucial to ensuring commuters continue to enjoy safer, smoother and more reliable services,” said Prasarana president and group CEO Amir Hamdan.

He added that as one of the world’s leading monorail operators, CRT would help strengthen the operational ecosystem of the KL Monorail, which has served commuters for more than two decades, by incorporating technological advancements and international best practices.

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