Zeekr Malaysia signs three new authorised dealer partners – 11 outlets now, 18 planned by end of 2026

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / July 13 2026 12:07 pm

Zeekr Malaysia has signed on three new authorised dealer partners as it continues to expand its network in the country.

The three include Wheelcorp Premium and Quantum Motors, both of which will have Zeekr outlets in Peninsular Malaysia, including within the Klang Valley and Seremban. Meanwhile, Ghee Hua Co. will sell Zeekr vehicles in Kuching, Sarawak, bringing the brand to East Malaysia.

The new authorised dealers will operate dedicated sales outlets, with selected locations also offering aftersales support through integrated 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centres.

According to Zeekr Malaysia, the expanded network brings Zeekr’s retail presence to a total of 11 units, with plans to further expand to 18 outlets nationwide by the end of 2026.

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