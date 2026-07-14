MoT aiming to introduce compensation mechanism for victims of road accidents or their next of kin – Loke

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 14 2026 5:56 pm

While it did not make it into the amendments introduced under the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026, the transport ministry is aiming to introduce a compensation mechanism for victims or their lawful next of kin in cases of road accidents resulting in death or serious injury in further amendments to Road Transport Act 1987 later this year.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said under the proposed amendments, the court would be empowered to order offenders convicted of serious offences under the act to pay compensation to victims or their next of kin based on the facts and merits of each case. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said among the factors to be considered are the severity of the injuries or loss of life, the losses suffered and the offender’s ability to pay, Bernama reports.

“This reflects the government’s commitment that drivers who cause deaths through dangerous driving and illegal racing will not be treated as ordinary traffic offenders. Instead, they will face the heaviest legal action commensurate with the circumstances of the case,” he said in response to a question from Datuk Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis).

Mention of this was made last month during the special media briefing by the ministry outlining the changes that were set to be introduced with the amendments. Back then, Loke had indicated that there would be two transfers to the act this year, the first being that which was introduced.

“Another amendment that we want to include, but didn’t have time for this parliamentary session, is regarding compensation to accident victims, whether it’s caused by drink driving, while under the influence of drugs, or speeding.”

“I think there’s a lot polemic or talk in the community about justice for victims, and we see that there is precedence in our law that there is indeed a space or a legal provision in other acts that provides compensation to victims, so we want to include this in Act 333 as well. We didn’t have time for it this round, but we will bring it about at the end of the year parliamentary session,” he said in June.

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