New Lexus LFA debuts at Goodwood in prototype form – EV revival of iconic sports car to be launched in 2027

Gerard Lye

New Lexus LFA debuts at Goodwood in prototype form – EV revival of iconic sports car to be launched in 2027

At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the reborn Lexus LFA – now an electric vehicle (EV), so no V10 – made its dynamic debut in prototype form together with Toyota’s V8-powered GR GT and GT GT3. This comes after the LFA Concept that previews a production version was presented in December 2025.

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At the time, details of what the next LFA would offer were limited, with Lexus only revealing the car would share a rigid aluminium structure and wheelbase of 2,725 mm with the GR GT and GR GT3 it was developed alongside with.

Thanks to a recent report by Autocar, we now have a better of idea of what to expect. To start, the concept already showed a car with a similar silhouette to the GR duo, albeit with a more reserved, less aggressive design.

“The [original] LFA itself was a very humble design, very artistic and based on its true function,” said Shogo Kasamatsu, who led the design of the LFA Concept. He added that the concept was meant to “express the message, rather than our overall design language”, meaning the concept didn’t necessarily need to look like any of Lexus’ current production cars.

Kasamatsu also pointed out that the concept is “almost” indicative of the car that would go on sale, with a launch planned for 2027. He also sees a challenge in proving to people that an EV can be exciting and attract demand, which isn’t the case for most high-performance EVs in the market.

Yukihiro Yukita, general manager of the LFA programme, shared a similar sentiment but believes that Lexus could be the one to convince supercar drivers to make the jump from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EV power.

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Key to this is to provide an authentic driving experience. “What I get from the market is that a BEV is fake because we imitate the sound [of an ICE] – but that’s not something we want to do,” he said. Yukita added that rather than simply mimicking the sound of an engine or the feel of a gearbox, Lexus wants LFA drivers to “feel like they are driving with an engine”.

He went on to say that EVs are inherently heavier and can be desensitising to some drivers, but the electric motors are able to deliver increased responsiveness and linearity that “we cannot get from an engine.”

It is up to the engineers to determine a good baseline where sounds or vibrations that are not useful are eliminated, while specific sounds or vibrations are designed and introduced to positively impact the senses and improve the experience for the driver. To that end, Yukita acknowledged the effectiveness of Hyundai’s and Porsche’s EV powertrains but said, “we’re not just wanting to replicate the sound of the engine: we want to redesign the sound itself.”

GALLERY: Lexus LFA Concept

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GALLERY: Lexus Sport Concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show

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