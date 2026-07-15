Petrol Porsche Macan to end production this month

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Mick Chan / July 15 2026 11:46 am

The petrol-powered Porsche Macan is set to cease production at the end of this month, reported Autocar. This will leave the battery-electric model introduced in 2024 to carry the nameplate before the all-new internal combustion-engined version debuts around 2028.

In an interview with German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier this year, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume admitted that Porsche misjudged product planning for the Macan, and Blume said that plans at the time were based on market conditions that had changed since, according to the report.

Global sales figures for the Macan nameplate were 35,315 units for the first six months of 2026, of which 19,965 units were petrol-powered models, while 15,620 units were electric models, and this will result in the global discontinuation of the model before development of a direct successor has been completed, Autocar wrote.

The next ICE Macan is set to use the PPC platform from the third-generation Audi Q5

The discontinuation of the Macan has undergone several stages, having first ended sales of the ICE-powered Macan in the European Union after deciding that it will not update the model to comply with new General Safety Regulations (GSR2) which have cybersecurity requirements that would require a comprehensive redesign of the ICE Macan’s electronic architecture.

This was an investment that Porsche decided it could not justify, and so the production of the internal combustion-engined Macan will end for all markets this month, the report wrote.

Porsche however aims to offset the sales impact of the ICE Macan’s discontinuation by producing additional stock of the model, and this stock is expected to keep the model on sale well into next year in markets such as the United States, in order to reduce the gap between the discontinuation of the outgoing model and the arrival of the new, ICE-powered Macan.

The next-generation, ICE-powered Macan is understood to be codenamed M1, and will share the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture with the third-generation Audi Q5, which means the use of a front axle-biased all-wheel drive system.

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