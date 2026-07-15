PLUS expands JustGo ANPR toll payment to southern region – Seremban-PD, Second Link, Kempas on NSE

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 15 2026 2:50 pm

PLUS has announced the expansion of JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) toll fare payment to the southern region. From today (July 15), six toll plazas on three highways will accept JustGo ANPR.

The toll plazas are Mambau and Lukut on the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Kempas on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Tanjung Kupang, Lima Kedai and Perling on the Second Link (Linkedua).

Last month, PLUS announced the availability of JustGo at Jitra on the NSE, plus Lunas and Kubang Semang on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE).

The three locations join the 87.7-km first stage on the E2 involving Hutan Kampung, Alor Setar (U), Alor Setar (S), Pendang, Gurun, Sg Petani (U), Sg Petani (S), Bertam and Sungai Dua toll plazas. All are in the north.

Registered users can pay toll using their vehicle number plate at the activated toll plazas, just like at mall carparks. One can enter and exit through any available lane – there’s no special lane for JustGo. ANPR cameras read registered number plates and charges the toll fare to the linked card in the JustGO app. To get started, download the app, register an account and vehicle, and link a bank card.

Central region, JustGo is just around the corner. “The southern activation marks the next phase of the JustGo rollout across the PLUS highway network, ahead of the planned activation at all toll plazas operated by PLUS beginning August 2026,” the concessionaire said.

What about Touch n Go’s RFID? Will we have two competing systems? More here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.