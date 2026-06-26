PLUS JustGo ANPR toll fare payment now available at Jitra, Lunas and Kubang Semang – no plate detection

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 26 2026 11:14 am

PLUS has announced the availability of JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) toll fare payment at Jitra, Lunas and Kubang Semang toll plazas. All three are in the northern part of the North South Highway – Jitra and Lunas are in Kedah, while Kubang Semang is near Bukit Mertajam in Penang.

The three new toll plazas with JustGo joins Hutan Kampung, Alor Setar (U), Alor Setar (S), Pendang, Gurun, Sg Petani (U), Sg Petani (S), Bertam and Sungai Dua. All are in the north.

The E2’s concessionaire reminds users that should they encounter any problems on the JustGo lane, there’s no need to reverse and try another lane – all one needs to do is press the intercom button for assistance and wait in the car for help to arrive.

PLUS’ JustGo app, introduced in October 2025 to enable users to pay toll on the E2 via ANPR technology, was nearing 200,000 downloads in February this year.

“The PLUS ANPR open payment system via JustGo Malaysia enables lane freedom, allowing registered vehicles to enter and exit through any toll lane without being tied to specific payment methods. Transactions are processed automatically as vehicles pass through toll lanes, with payments linked through the JustGo mobile app,” the company said then.

In February, the works ministry, LLM and PLUS launched a pilot project to formally introduce the ANPR-based open payment system at the institutional level. PLUS was recognised as the first highway operator to implement the system under an ongoing pilot project along the Hutan Kampung–Sungai Dua stretch.

“Under the (pilot project), registered users are no longer tied to specific lanes, gaining the flexibility to enter and exit through any toll lane at nine toll plazas: Hutan Kampung, Alor Setar (U), Alor Setar (S), Pendang, Gurun, Sungai Petani (U), Sungai Petani (S), Bertam and Sungai Dua,” PLUS said in a January statement, adding that the 87.7 km first stage is an important step towards realising high-speed barrier-less toll collection in Malaysia.

But wait, if PLUS has its own ANPR system, what about Touch n Go’s RFID-based multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) system – will we have two competing systems? More here. Have you tried JustGo? Share your experience.

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