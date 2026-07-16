2026 Modenas Elegan EX 250 new colours for Malaysia, RM17,780, free Givi topbox worth RM500

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 16 2026 10:32 am

In new colours for the Malaysia market is the 2026 Modenas Elegan EX 250 scooter, priced at RM17,780, up very slightly from the 2025 price of RM17,700. New colours are Light Sage Green, Matte Brown and Bright Grey Blue, and every purchase of an Elegan EX 250 comes with a Givi top box worth RM500.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every Modenas scooter comes with a. two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Stocks of the 2026 Elegan EX 250 is available in all authorised Modes dealer showrooms beginning July 2026.

No changes otherwise for the Elegan EX 250, with power coming from a 250 cc, single-cylinder mill that is Euro 4 emissions compliant, fed by EFI and liquid-cooled. Power is claimed to be 22.4 hp at 7,000 rpm with 22.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Single hydraulic discs front and rear perform braking duties, with Bosch two-channel ABS fitted as standard equipment, clamping 260 mm front and 240 mm rear hydraulic discs, with wheels sized at 14 inches in front and 13 inches at the back. Suspension for the Elegan 250 EX is done with telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

A USB charging socket is found inside in the front cowl and a combination of analogue gauges for speed and engine revolutions while a monochrome LCD panel is placed in the middle. The LCD panel displays ancillary information such as odometer, engine temperature, fuel, voltmeter, clock and engine service reminder.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Elegan 250 EX. Weight for the Elegan 250 EX is listed at 198 kg with 12.4-litres of fuel carried in the tank located under the floorboard.