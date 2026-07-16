In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 16 2026 11:37 am

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Guthrie Corridor Expressway users, take note. Prolintas has announced the activation of a contralane on the GCE to facilitate the construction of the Strathairlie interchange on the ‘NKVE bypass’ highway that connects Shah Alam to Rawang.

The exact southbound stretch where the contralane will be is KM20.75 to KM17.25. There are a couple of days where crosshead segment launching works will be done, and they are today (July 16), July 28-29 and August 4-5. On these days, the contralane will be in place from 9pm till 5am the following day.

Follow the signs/crew in the work area, and drive safe.

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