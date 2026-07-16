Gov’t civil servants to switch from WFH to HWD from Aug 1, RM7.3 mil saved in RON95 subsidies since April

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 16 2026 11:09 am

Since its implementation in mid-April, the work-from-home (WFH) initiative for ministries, government agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) has generated RM7,309,084 in RON 95 petrol subsidy savings.

As Bernama reports, the chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, said the cost-saving measure has resulted in a reduction of 4,046,448 litres of fuel consumption over the three months since it was introduced, with a total of 659,000 civil servants having benefited from the initiative.

Now, the WFH policy is being changed to a hybrid working day (HWD) policy, starting from August 1. From that date, civil servants are required to work in the office for three days and work remotely from home or an alternative location for two days each week

Shamsul Azri said that the HWD flexibility would not apply to working days adjacent to weekend holidays. This is to prevent civil servants from taking advantage of the arrangement to create extended weekends. “For example, if a civil servant is off on Saturday and Sunday, they will not be allowed to choose Monday and Friday as their hybrid working days,” he said.

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