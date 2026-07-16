KTM receives 20 scramblers to help prevent cable theft

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 16 2026 9:59 am

KTM has received 20 scramblers from the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC). The Wmotor Hawk 200i two-wheelers – which will be used by the crime prevention patrol unit of KTM’s Polis Bantuan – were handed over to the train operator earlier this week at an event officiated by deputy transport minister Datuk Haji Hasbi Habibollah.

KTM says that its new scramblers will be based at high-risk areas throughout the rail network to strengthen monitoring, improve the speed of action and prevent encroachment as well as crime towards rail assets.

The operator of the ETS and KTM Komuter says that the initiative is expected to help reduce cable theft across 1,655 km of Malaysia’s rail network, while ensuring the safety of assets, smoothness of operations and customer trust in its services. The cooperation between RAC and KTM also strengthens the effort to protect national rail infrastructure to ensure safety and continuity of rail services.

In November last year, it was revealed that cable theft caused over 1,300 hours of delay across the KTM network in 2025. That’s a combination of 562 hours of delays to the ETS and 741 hours for the KTM Komuter. Transport minister Anthony Loke said the thefts disrupted KTM’s signalling system — which controls train movements — resulting in operational delays and significant time loss for passengers.

From January to August 2025, 104 cases of cable theft were reported across Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, with no cases recorded in Perlis, Melaka, Johor or Kelantan. In 2024, a total of 150 cases were reported, Loke revealed in the Dewan Rakyat then.

Over in the Klang Valley, it was revealed in December 2025 that Prasarana – which operates the LRT, MRT and Monorail lines – incurred losses of RM20.6 million in the past three years due to cable theft. It said that cable theft cases are increasing. In 2024, 41 cases were recorded, but there have been 69 cases in 2025 which is a 68% increase.

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