In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 January 2020 1:39 pm

Scheduled to enter the MotoGP calendar in 2021, the Lombok, Indonesia circuit was shown as a 3D render in an Instagram post from MotoGP. Named Mandalika circuit, MotoGP’s newest track is located in the south of Lombok island on a 133.1 hectare plot and is part of a USD 3 billion (RM12.26 billion) state-backed economic development programme with USD 1 billion (RM4.08 billion) allocated to building the circuit.

With a track distance of 4.32 km and 19 corners, Mandalika circuit will be a dual-purpose circuit, with the track being open for use as public roads and highways. The circuit is able to cater for 150,000 spectators, split between the 50,000-plus seat grandstand and other areas.

Other amenities include hospitality suites that can cater for 7,700 people, 40 race paddocks, a conference and exhibition centre and shopping mall. The project will be split between the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), who will build the road and drainage infrastructure while France’s Vinci Construction Grand Projects will be responsible for the race track and supporting facilities.