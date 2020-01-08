In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 8 January 2020 3:55 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted 2020 Perodua Bezza has just been launched, and at the event, the national carmaker has shared its sales targets for its refreshed sedan. The company aims to deliver around 5,600 units by the end of this month alone, and a steady 4,000 units a month after that.

This would just about edge its fiercest competitor, the Proton Saga (which was also facelifted last year), sales of which hit 3,892 units in December. Obviously, the arrival of a revamped rival will likely steal some of the Saga’s thunder, so we’ll see if the Bezza will regain the segment lead.

It should be noted that while the two cars are expected to post similar sales figures each month, they make up different portions of their carmakers’ respective total sales. The Bezza is a moderate seller for Malaysia’s number one carmaker that regularly sells upwards of 20,000 cars a month. The Saga, meanwhile, makes up the bulk of Proton’s sales, which reached a high of 11,117 units in December.

Perodua also revealed that around 184,000 units of the Bezza have found homes over the past three and a half years, and that the car has consistently secured between 4,000 and 4,500 units of monthly sales.