16 January 2020 3:39 pm

After losing his spot in KTM Tech3 for the 2020 MotoGP season, Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin, a.k.a. “El Pescao” or “The Fish”, will ride for Moto2 team Aspar Team from Spain. Hafizh made the annoucement during a signing ceremony with clothing brand Primavalet as its brand ambassador.

A less than stellar season on the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 GP16 MotoGP bike saw Hafizh languishing at the rear of the grid. Hafizh’s team mate Johann Zarco showed similar dismal results with the French-Hungarian rider leaving the team mid-season.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports has emerged as Hafizh’s main sponsor for the 2020 Moto2 season. Speaking on the matter, Hafizh said discussions are still ongoing as to the value of sponsorship.