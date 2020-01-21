In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2020 11:31 am / 2 comments

The 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift was launched earlier this month, and is proving to be a hit among car buyers with over 2,000 units already delivered to customers and 15,000 bookings recorded. Of the 15,000 bookings, 7,000 were made in 2020, while the remaining 8,000 were for the pre-facelift model made at the end of 2019, which were automatically converted to the new model.

At the launch of the refreshed A-segment sedan, the company stated it was aiming to deliver 5,600 units by the end of this month, and a steady 4,000 units a month after that. It also revealed then that around 184,000 units of the Bezza have found homes over the past three and a half years, and that the car has consistently secured between 4,000 and 4,500 units of monthly sales.

The latest Bezza features a revised design and an updated kit list, with four variants – 1.0L G Manual (RM34,580 OTR without insurance), 1.0L G Auto (RM36,580), 1.3L X Auto (RM43,980) and 1.3L AV Auto (RM49,980). All 1.3L variants now benefit from Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), with the range-topping AV receiving Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems.

The national carmaker also said it is working hard to address unfulfilled bookings from last year, with Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad saying, “we estimate that we have about 13,000 unfulfilled bookings (inclusive of other models) in total from last year. To our valued customers, we are fully aware of the matter and are addressing it as much as we can. We appreciate your patience and apologise for the wait.”