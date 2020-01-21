The new excise duty regulations recently imposed by the government have potentially major implications on the prices of completely knocked down (CKD) locally assembled vehicles. It’s a hot topic right now – not least because hikes of as much as 15% are projected – and Perodua has assuaged customers that it will try to minimise the impact of these rules on car prices.
Speaking at a press conference during its 2019 full-year review, president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the national carmaker has complied with all the government’s requirements with regards to this issue, and that it sees no discernible change in prices in the short term.
“We have been following all the requirements given by the government as far as the calculations are concerned. We are still evaluating what’s the impact for us, but rest assured, for the next few months, there will be no impact to the industry and we will not increase our prices.”
Zainal added that because it intends to reduce any price increase that may result from these regulations, it predicts stable sales throughout this period. “At this moment we are trying to minimise the impact and as much as possible we [will avoid] passing the impact to our customers. Based on this understanding and principle, we feel our volume will remain stable with all this.”
On the subject of industry participation, Zainal said Perodua had no part in the drafting of the regulations. “We have very frequent engagements with the government, particularly on items in relation to the development of the local automotive industry. But specifically for excise duties, no, we were not consulted. That’s why we are in discussions with some of the members of MAA to try to evaluate what is the impact of this.”
Cannot respect other people’s choices ah? Why you insult everyone?
New government but same methods and practises. How can they not consult stakeholders beforehand. It affects the economy and livelihoods of the rakyat.
same abang abang running the Government bro. Only Cabinet has changed. All those Sec Gen, Pengarahs etc all remain the same. Lazy to the core and want everything easy and free.
Dulu dedak sekarang pun dedak bro
blah, blah, blah…….and the end result will likely to be…Naik Harga.
All over the world, car prices are going down. Only in Malaysia, car prices going higher and higher.
Toyota Corolla (Altis) in Malaysia in 1988 was RM20k
Toyota Corolla (Altis) in Malaysia in 2020 is RM140k
Toyota Corolla (Altis) in Maalysia in June 2020 is RM180k
But in Japan, Toyota Corolla from 1988 to 2020 only gone up 50% in price.
In summary,
In Japan from 1988 to 2020 – 50% naik harga
In Malaysia from 1988 to 2020 – 700% naik harga
Why our cars naik harga? The answer is very clear. All our car companies are Government owned. Except for Tan Chong and a few others, all are Government owned.
For 40 years, Government squeeze us maximum kaw kaw.
Honda – DRB
Toyota – UMW
Proton – DRB
Perodua – UMW
BMW – Sime Darby
Hyundai – Sime Darby
Ford – Sime Darby
All GLC. All to support GLC and their pemalas workers.
Why the Government needs more money by increasing tax on cars? the answer is very simple. They have to sustain and support and pay the overbloated 1.6 million Government servants in Putrajaya.
This is the problem in Malaysia. We employ people for the fun of it and give them jobs eventhough the job is not needed.
Since Ringgit are getting stronger day after day (today RM4.05 vs USD), instead of price hike P2 should think about price reduction.
Since you are talking about excise duty also talk about profit margins, hope not a secret, so customers and taxpayers like me gets the complete-picture.
Janji di capati