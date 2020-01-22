In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 January 2020 1:40 pm / 5 comments

According to Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad, the revised National Automotive Policy (NAP) will be announced in the first quarter of 2020. This was revealed during a Q&A session following the announcement of the association’s vehicle sales data for 2019 and outlook for this year.

“The NAP 2020 is more or less approved. I was told that Cabinet has endorsed it and it will be announced in the first quarter of 2020, to be announced by the prime minister. MITI (ministry of international trade and industry) are waiting for the prime minister’ date and time to announce it, so it will be anytime soon,” she said.

Referring to previous reports, NAP 2020 been in review since July last year, and was previously due to be announced in the second quarter of 2019. However, this was delayed, with the policy only being presented to the Cabinet for approval in November 2019.

When asked what would be included in NAP 2020, Aishah said, “I think they have indicated in the draft, there’s not much changes from what is mentioned there. The next-generation vehicle, mobility, accessories and EEV incentives. It will be the same. There’s no change, more or less.” She added that matters regarding the new excise duty regulations for locally-assembled (CKD) cars will have nothing to do with the new policy.

The new policy is expected to see a shift in focus from energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) to the “next-generation vehicle” (NxGV), with the first phase of this focusing on battery production, management systems and the establishment of EV charging stations, while the following stages will focus on other technological advancements such as 5G connectivity.

In September 2019, Malaysia Automotive, Robotic and IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Datuk Madani Sahari revealed that the new NAP will be implemented in three phases until 2030, with the first phase ensuring the continuity of NAP 2014 and introducing necessary elements to prepare the country to become a producer of EEVs (energy efficient vehicles).

The criteria for a national car will also be defined in the policy. As previously reported, six criteria make up the requirements: it has to be majority-owned by Malaysians, receive its funding from the public sector, be comprised of 75% local supply chain, have 98% local workers, have research and development conducted in Malaysia as well as to take steps to align with the definition of next-generation vehicles.