The United Kingdom had in 2017 announced that it was going to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, though a plan by prime minister Boris Johnson under a climate change drive could see the ban be brought forward by five years to 2035, according to The Telegraph.

The idea was first mooted by transport secretary Grant Shapps last October, the news site reported, when he indicated 2035 as the desired target. “The government’s own advisory committee on climate change said 2035 is a date for which we should aim. We need to test these arguments and work in partnership with industry to examine how to proceed,” Shapps said.

In 2018, the previous target of 2040 was criticised by a joint committee report for ‘lacking ambition’ and urged the government to determine the earliest date that automakers can only sell alternative fuel vehicles in the UK, an earlier report noted.

Prime minister Johnson is set to outline his government’s environmental ambitions this week ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), the UN Climate Change Conference which the United Kingdom is hosting in November, though it remains to be seen whether or not the petrol and diesel ban will be announced as part of this framework, The Telegraph noted.

The move by the British government fortifies the regions’ stance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles particularly in cities, as Amsterdam had announced its ban on all cars and motorcycles running on fossil fuels from 2030. Meanwhile, Paris announced the ban on diesel vehicles from 2024 and petrol-powered vehicles by 2030, expanding on the country’s ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.