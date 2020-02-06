In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 February 2020 10:37 am / 4 comments

It looks like Chevrolet’s brand new mid-engined C8 Corvette is actually quite competent on the track, having set a Nürburgring lap time of 7 minutes 29.9 seconds. According to The Drive, General Motors stuck the lap time into the trailer of its upcoming documentary by laying the official time on the tarmac.

A GM spokesperson then confirmed to the publication that the lap time was indeed legitimate, and piloting the car last summer was Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin. Back then, the car was still a prototype, though it was equipped with the Z51 Performance Package which came with larger brakes, an electronic limit-slip differential, functional aerodynamics, and a performance exhaust system. Output was rated at 495 hp and 637 Nm of torque, figures which made it the most powerful base Corvette ever.

We already know that it will do the nought to 60 mph (97 km/h) sprint in less than three seconds, but around the Green Hell, it’s actually quicker than the Ferrari 458 Italia (7 minutes 38 seconds, set in 2011) and the Audi R8 V10 Plus (7 minutes 32 seconds, set in 2015). In fact, it’s only fractions of a second slower than its predecessor, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which did 7 minutes 29.6 seconds.

Just to jog your memory, the eighth-generation Corvette is the first in the model’s history to boast a midship configuration, and the new engine placement improves straight-line and track performance thanks to the increased rearward weight balance. The engine is a 6.2 litre LT2 small-block V8 that’s mounted just behind the driver, complete with a dry sump system with three scavenge pumps.

There will no longer be a manual transmission offered, so the sole Tremec-developed eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is standard. Also for the first time, a right-hand drive version of the Corvette will be made. Production has already begun at the company’s plant in Kentucky, with prices starting from just under US$60,000 (RM247,410), making it more affordable than some of the exotics it beat at the Nürburgring.