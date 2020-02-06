In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 6 February 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Asia Pacific (PAP) has announced its sales performance for 2019, where it managed to deliver a total of 3,025 vehicles. This represents a 41% year-on-year increase, making it one of the fastest growing Porsche regions in the world.

PAP currently has 13 markets under its purview, including Brunei, Cambodia, French Polynesia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In 2019, Thailand recorded 922 deliveries, while Singapore and Vietnam saw 591 and 326 units making their way to customers respectively. New Zealand, which was included in PAP’s ranks in 2019, performed well with 415 units delivered.

Porsche’s popular SUV models – the Cayenne and Macan – saw a significant growth in sales, with both crossing the 1,000-unit mark last year. The Cayenne more than doubled in volume with an increase of 154% to 1,070 units from just 422 units recorded 2018, with 53% of deliveries being the plug-in hybrid variant.

Meanwhile, sales of the Macan grew to 1,090 units in 2019, an increase of 84% from the 591 units delivered in 2018. The iconic 911 also saw a 16% increase in sales to 352 units last year, while 312 units of the Panamera and 201 units of the 718 series (Boxster and Cayman) found their way to customers.

“2019 was a momentous year for Porsche Asia Pacific. The strong performance across markets was a result of the attractive product portfolio, which stirred customer excitement for the Porsche brand and sports cars. Our success was also possible because of the strengthened market and business development strategy built together with our business partners in the region,” said Arthur Willmann, managing director of Porsche Asia Pacific.

For 2020, PAP will offer not only new products, but also host various events for the Porsche community and fans. Motorsport fans in Southeast Asia be pleased to know that Porsche will further intensify racing activities with Porsche Carrera Cup Asia events in Vietnam, on top of the races in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The brand will also compete in Formula E for the first time in the region, namely in Jakarta, Indonesia.