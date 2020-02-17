In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2020 3:00 pm / 1 comment

At next month’s Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil the new Golf GTD, the high-performance, oil-burning version of the eighth-generation hatchback. As before, the GTD will be the range-topping diesel variant within the Mk8 Golf range, continuing the company’s legacy that began with the first Golf GTD that debuted back in 1982.

According to the German carmaker, the GTD will feature the most powerful turbo diesel injection (TDI) engine ever to be installed in a Golf. Additionally, the four-cylinder TDI engine is also claimed to be one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world.

The powerplant will boast a new twin dosing SCR (selective catalytic reduction) with double AdBlue injection, which is said to reduce NOx emissions by a significant margin when compared to the previous, Mk7-based GTD model.

Other details such as output figures are a mystery for now, but an earlier leak posted in January revealed that the new GTD will come with 197 hp (200 PS or 147 kW). By comparison, its predecessor’s 2.0 litre TDI mill provided 181 hp (184 PS or 135 kW) and 380 Nm of torque.

The leak at the time also showed the GTD’s front-end, which features a blacked-out, wide-width front intake units arranged in chequered pattern (a la Renault Sport) in the corners. The sole teaser sketch released by Volkswagen confirms this styling cue and it is likely the petrol-powered GTI model will get the same treatment, as the leak and prior iterations suggest.