In International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 February 2020 7:56 pm / 0 comments

From left: Lewis Hamilton, En De Liow, Toto Wolff, Stephanie Travers

and Valtteri Bottas with the F1 W11 EQ Performance

After a second global search for a trackside fluid engineer for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) announced that it has appointed Malaysia’s very own En De Liow to the role. The 26-year-old will be a member of the national oil and gas company’s trackside team, providing the six-time world champions with fluid-related support services throughout the 22-race season.

The talent scouting programme required applicants to go through competitive rounds that tested their technical, inter-personal, communication skills and teamwork. Having completed the selection process, Liow, an automotive engineer, impressed the judges in the final selection rounds, which concluded with an interview with PLI group managing director and CEO Giuseppe D’Arrigo.

“As an organisation, we are passionate about investing in young talent for the innovative ideas they bring to the organisation and to the development of high-end fluid technology for our partners and consumers. To be in the thick of Formula 1 action is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will enrich him professionally and personally, and we wish En De as well as the team all the best this championship season,” said D’Arrigo.

Trackside fluid engineers conduct on-site performance analysis of the fluids within the power units, which will provide the team with real-time input about the health of the new Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance‘s mechanical parts. They operate a compact lab for fluid-related service activities at races around the world alongside other engineers and scientists in the field.

“It is not often that you are presented with opportunities such as this and I am very grateful to be given this chance. Working in Formula 1 has been a life-long dream and I look forward to learning and growing with the team and giving my best throughout this new and incredible experience,” said En De, who will be working alongside last year’s search winner, Stephanie Travers.

Petronas co-engineered its Fluid Technology Solutions with the technical team at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) in Brixworth. These fluids include Petronas Primax fuel, Syntium engine oil and Tutela functional fluids.

“As we move into our second decade of partnership with Petronas, I am delighted to welcome En De Liow to the team as our new Petronas Trackside Fluid Engineer. The Petronas talent development programme has brought real benefit to our trackside provision, while our PTFE engineers have gained invaluable experience through their exposure to the fast-paced, driven world of F1.

“Our relationship with Petronas is at the core of our team’s competitiveness: En De joining last year’s winner Stephanie in our on-track lab will give us even more opportunity to gain real-time performance advantages. We look forward to the start of the 2020 season together” said Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff.