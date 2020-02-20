In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 February 2020 11:51 am / 1 comment

The Bugatti Chiron is set to enter the second half of its production run, which has been capped at 500 units at its debut in 2016. The 250th unit here is a Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive, introduced late last year, and the unit will be on display at this year’s Geneva Motor Show next month.

The Chiron Edition Noire Sportive employs a blackout theme throughout the car, starting with a matte black finish over the carbon-fibre bodywork. The stealthy finish is also applied to the front spoiler, radiator grille, wheels and the signature C-shaped design around the doors.

The Chiron’s quad exhaust pipes also get finished in gloss black, along with selected parts of the engine cover. The theme continues inside, with black and matte black aluminium trim to go with the black seats and switchgear.

As before, the Chiron’s centrepiece is the 8.0 litre, quad-turbo W16 engine that drives all four wheels, and produces up to 1,600 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque. In top speed-oriented Super Sport 300+ guise, the Chiron attains a maximum speed of 490.484 km/h.

Of the 250 units of the Chiron already produced and more than 150 units having been paid for, this leaves less than 100 units from the production run still available to purchase, says Bugatti.

Deliveries of the Chiron Noire are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of this year, and this edition is limited to a run of just 20 units. Starting from three million euros (RM13.9 million), the Chiron Noire fitout is also available for the Chiron Sport variant at an additional charge of 100,000 euros (RM462k).