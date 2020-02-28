UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that there are no planned price increase for CKD locally assembled Toyota models “at this time”. UMWT’s CKD line-up consists of the Toyota Yaris, Vios, Rush, Hilux, Fortuner, Innova and Hiace.
“Earlier in the year, the finance ministry gave assurance that if any CKD model was affected by increased prices as a result of the transparent methodology of reporting the open market value (OMV), the increase would be fully absorbed/exempted by the finance ministry during 2020,” the company said in a statement.
“Factors such as exchange rates and tax revisions can affect prices, but as far as possible, the company has always tried to maintain price stability by absorbing the increases as much as we can,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.
This statement is a rather obvious response to Honda Malaysia’s announcement on February 21, which saw prices for the locally assembled Jazz, City and CR-V rise by 5.3% to 9.25%. Honda said then that the price hikes were caused by a review of customised incentives for its CKD models, and that it was not related to the OMV/excise duty valuation change issue that surfaced this year.
What’s this OMV/excise duty issue about? More on that here and here.
Comments
There is no price hike because 20 years ago already, every year, UMW already increase their prices.
In 1988, Toyota Corolla in Malaysia was RM20k
In 2020, Toyota Corolla in Malaysia become RM140k
That is 700% increase in price.
In 1988 to 2020, the price of Toyota Corola in Japan has only increased 50%.
So compare.
Japan increase 50% VS Malaysia increase 700%
All to enrich the lazy UMW GLC staff. Until today, staff of GLC UMW still get 12 months bonus. Thanks to Malaysian car buyers buying overpriced Toyota cars.
But Honda is one of big cheats of giving high price with no AEB for most honda models like City, Jazz & BRV, low quality and awful service standard
Boycott Honda..buy Nissan,Toyota or Perodua
In USA, 2020 Toyota Camry only cost USD$24k. Belum kira discount lagi. After bargain kaw kaw, you can drive home a Camry for US$19k even
A fresh graduate earns USD4500 per month.
In Malaysia, 2020 Toyota Camry cost RM200k.
A fresh graduate earns RM1883 (according to BNM’s own 2019 statistics)
Looks like GLC UMW have been cheating us for over 30 years.
Hints of Toyota Camry 2.5V …better buy asap!!
Saya rasa heran. Dulu ada seorang kutuk Honda meningkatkan harga kereta baru2 ini disebabkan Honda dipasang oleh DRB (padahal DRB takde kena mengena dgn penjualan kereta Honda) dan ini disebabkan DRB adalah GLC. Tetapi UMW pun GLC jugak, dan mereka pulak takde meningkatkan harga seperti dilaporkan dalam artikel ni. So saya ragu logik si-seorang tu takde asas langsung dan hanya main balun saja macam orang tidak berakal ataupun sah dah gila.
This clearly shows, owner of Proton and Honda in Malaysia, which is DRB is very greedy.
Why has DRB increased their prices and UMW not increased their price? The answer is, DRB needs to use their untung from Honda to subsidise the heavy losses Proton is causing them.
For now, 50% of all the profits have to go to Geely pocket in China. So, DRB can only make 50% revenue from cars sold.
To make matters worse, until last month, all Proton X70 was CBU. This means the good sales of Proton X70 CBU profits all went back to China to make Geely empayar bigger.
So, Proton really could not make much. This is why DRB has increased the prices of Honda cars to PERAH the rakyat further to subsidise Proton
Honda Japan HQ definitely have a say in Honda-My Management-every decision/planning, Few of them sit in the board here, another Fake/Basi arguments la you KunKun……
Betul …correct…correct..correct
well done Toyota
Now everyone will buy this brand including other brand like mazda, bmw, proton, mercedes, hyundai and others. Habisla Honda
this is the worst government we ever have! Manifesto cannot be fulfilled, cannot settle internal political party struggle, economy is so bad, EPF dividend declared is so low, prices of necessities all go up and now car prices went up so much so that it’s segment reaching the higher segment that it used to be. C segment is now the price of D segment and D segment is almost the price of luxury segment.
Learn to syukur la. You want PAS to be in government? Have you seen how kelantan is like??
Poorest state the ‘Past’ 50 years… Kelantan pipu pity & poor, Exco pembesar2 Merc fans ..
Finish Honda Malaysia and their arrogant attitude that gives a car with many issues on quality and aftersales services with high price. Even upcoming City Turbo and other Honda models doesn’t have AEB, land departure warning and blind spot monitor. Nobody will touch this brand. Salesman will start crying. So called as “Power of Nightmare Cars”
As majority in Malaysia fed up of driving honda cars because too many quality issues on newer Honda models after bought for less than 1 year. When go to aftersales service, people also complaining most of the aftersales service dealer. Cannot solve. Shows that technicians are having half past six, lying, didn’t repair at all, never repair other peoples car at all.
Yet, some of them are still buying Honda cars with brainless. Also, come here hating kimchi cars with low resale value and hating mazda. Just look at safety specs, most of Honda models are really kosong spec. Compare to Mazda, Toyota and Hyundai Ioniq comes with blind spot monitor, AEB, land departure warning and others. No wonder, many mazda CX-5 and Proton X70 everywhere than looking Honda CRV is now rare.
Malaysians rather buy mazda. This comes with 5 years warranty as Honda. Bermaz service is better and they already improved their service than honda. Even CKD Mazda CX-5 looks so so but better than most Honda models. So Honda Malaysia is dead.
Bang you again sharing same story. Feel tired seeing all this from u and your many other name. Find a proper job la.
Well done..vios is king of kings..God like..
High time for UMW to launch more Hybrids or PHEV models rather the stone age overpriced combustion engine with so claim tuned..Mr Ravin please take charge rather than giving statements..Neighbourhood countries have move forward to Hybrids and PHEV..
Honda Malaysia is greedy.. And a traitor to the Malaysian public.
Syukur no price hike for Vios God Car.
Vios is king car, and can cucuk every car on the road. Vios also proven its capability with laysing.
Since the price is already at the ceiling, so there will be no price hike.