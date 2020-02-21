Honda Malaysia has announced that it has increased prices of the Jazz, City and CR-V effective today, February 21. The hikes, which affect all petrol models, range between 5.3% to 9.25%.
Starting with the Jazz, the lineup now starts at RM75,300 for the 1.5 S (up 7.2%, or RM5,058), rising up to RM81,400 for the 1.5 E (up 6.66%, or RM5,084) and RM88,700 for the 1.5 V (up 6.06%, or RM5,067). The same variants for the City are priced at RM78,500 (up 6.32%, or RM4,664), RM84,600 (up 5.81%, or RM4,645) and RM91,600 (up 5.31%, or RM4,617) respectively.
As for the CR-V, the base 2.0 2WD retails at RM151,100 (up 9.25%, or RM12,792), while the turbo 1.5TC is priced at RM163,700 for the 2WD model (up 8.42%, or RM12,708) and RM169,500 for 4WD (up 8.15%, or RM12,768). The range-topping 1.5TC-P, meanwhile, now costs RM175,900 (up 7.79%, or RM12,709). As before, Orchid White Pearl is a RM120 option for the Jazz and City and a RM300 one for the CR-V.
The company said that the price hikes are caused by a review of customised incentives for its completely knocked down (CKD) locally-assembled vehicles, which is different from the earlier-announced revision of excise valuation regulations that were not expected to alter vehicle prices.
Notably, the list excludes the Jazz and City Hybrid models, with Honda Malaysia saying that it will announce 2020 prices once they get them – although we should point out that these variants already received price hikes in November. It also omits the BR-V, Civic and Accord, perhaps because new versions of these cars are on the horizon (facelifts for the BR-V and Civic, all-new model for the Accord).
Browse full prices, specifications and equipment for the Jazz, City and CR-V on CarBase.my.
