In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 2 March 2020 1:17 pm / 21 comments

The Mazda 2 sedan and hatchback facelift is due to enter the Malaysian market in sole 1.5 litre petrol guise, with a dealer having released a price list on Facebook for the made-in-Thailand B-segment line-up. This comes almost five years after the debut of the current-generation model in Malaysia, and it has seen a considerable hike in pricing compared to the 2017 model when GVC was then included.

As before, our market receives the 1,496 cc Skyactiv-G as the sole choice of powertrain, which is rated for 114 hp and 148 Nm in pre-facelift form. This engine isn’t part of the Thai market’s line-up, which has the 93 PS/123 Nm 1.3 litre petrol and 105 PS/250 Nm 1.5 litre Skyactiv-D diesel instead.

The sole trim level includes LED headlamps and GVC Plus, as pointed out by the price list, and both sedan and hatchback models are priced from an identical RM103,670 on-the-road, without insurance. For comparison with the Thai market, though not quite apples-to-apples, the top 1.3 SP trim level is priced at 690,000 baht or RM95,203, and the similarly kitted diesel XDL variant is 799,000 baht or RM110,307.

2020 Mazda 2 facelift price list (left); click to enlarge

The signature Soul Red Crystal paintwork commands a RM500 premium for a total of RM104,170 OTR sans insurance, while optional extras listed include the navigation system for an additional RM1,270, and Skytint window film at RM1,900.

It remains to be seen whether the LEDs are the standard items or the adaptive setup, the latter comprising 20 individual-controlled diodes which can turn off parts of the high beam to avoid dazzling oncoming road users. Inside, the Thai-market car lists Apple CarPlay support for its Mazda Connect infotainment system while the global unveiling last July also included Android Auto; might the Malaysian market receive both?

The facelifted sedan and hatchback have yet to be sighted locally, though the release of the price list means the order books are now open. As mentioned, the 2020 model is pricey compared to the pre-facelift, though if you’re in the market, which will it be for you – sedan or hatchback?

