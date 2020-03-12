In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

More rescheduling for the 2020 MotoGP calendar, after postponement of the Thailand Grand Prix and Grand Prix of the Americas, plus cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar. Now the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, scheduled for April 17 to 19, has been postponed to November 20 to 22.

This has a knock on effect on the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain, which is now pushed back to Novembere 27 to 29. The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas is now set for November 13 to 15 while the Thailand Grand Prix is being run on October 3 and 4 with the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain brought forward to September 26 and 27.

The Malaysia Grand Prix at Sepang is scheduled for November 1 to 3, with rumour of a second MotoGP being held at Sepang Circuit to make up for the cancelled race in Qatar. Following changes to the 2020 MotoGP race calendar brought about by fears of the spread of Covid-19, the first MotoGP race of the season will be at Gran Premio Red Bull de España at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on May 1 to 3.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, saying it is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.” There are now more than 118,000 cases of Covid-19 in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.