Ducati / 17 March 2020

Ducati has announced that it will be extending the shutdown of its production lines at its Borgo Panigale, Bologna plant in Italy from the initial suspension of production from March 13 to March 18 by one more week to March 25 due to the latest precautions against the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

The initial production halt was for the manufacturer to implement ‘a series of works and actions on the production lines’ for its workers’ added safety, and for the introduction of a multi-shift work programme in order to halve to number of persons present on the assembly line at the same time, said Ducati.

The postponment of the initial March 18 re-opening to March 25 is necessary in order to ensure full compliance with the new guidelines, which will require ‘a few more days of work’ and modifications to the structures, it added. Conversely, all activities relating to new product development and market support are ongoing in compliance with the rules of conduct against the spread of the virus, says Ducati.

“For (the workforce), for their safety and for their security, measures and choices like the ones we are making are necessary and owed. However, all the support services for our customers are guaranteed, first and foremost the supply of spare parts,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. “We are organising ourselves to be ready for the restart and, even in this period of downtime we will not fail to provide support,” he added.

Compatriots Lamborghini and Ferrari have also temporarily halted production until March 25 and March 27, respectively. Ferrari’s shutdown comes a week after its decision to continue factory operations despite a nationwide lockdown, however supply chain issues no longer allowed production at Ferrari to continue.