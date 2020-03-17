In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2020 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Not that you’ll be needing to drive around much, but you don’t have to worry about refuelling your ride during the two-week period from March 18 to 31, which is when the movement control order announced by the government is in effect.

Petrol stations, whose services are categorised as essential under the category of fuel, will remain operational during the period. Shell Malaysia said its stations are operating, but necessary precautions are being taken to manage the safety and well-being of its retailers and staff, and this should also be the case as well for the other industry players.

Earlier, Puspakom announced that all its centres nationwide will remain open to carry out vehicle inspections during the 14-day movement control period. Car companies, meanwhile, are announcing that they will cease all business operations for the duration. Honda Malaysia has announced that its sales office, assembly plant and dealerships will be closed from March 18 to 31.