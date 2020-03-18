In Cars, Genesis, International News, Technology / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2020 3:28 pm / 0 comments

The Genesis GV80 is the first production SUV from Hyundai’s luxury vehicle division and it is also the first model in the world to use Continental’s new three-dimensional instrument cluster. Recently, the automotive parts manufacturing company provided detailed information about how its technology works.

The system is capable of displaying 3D scales, pointers and objects in the driver’s line of sight, all without the need for special glasses. This is accomplished by relying on parallax barriers that divide the image into two different, slightly offset views to create a 3D image.

As our heads do move while inside a vehicle, an interior camera detects the driver’s line of sight to constantly adjust the 3D views accordingly. Continental also implemented attention detection to prevent drivers from focusing their attention on the 3D screen for too long, as well as identifying potential moments of driver distraction or fatigue.

“With our volume-production display featuring autostereoscopic 3D technology, we are raising human-machine interaction to a whole new level and laying the foundations for intuitive communication in the connected cockpit of tomorrow,” said Frank Rabe, head of the human machine interface business unit at Continental.

The company is currently working on the next generation of this technology, which will integrate all displays into a single unit, and allow the driver to distribute content across multiple displays. For example, dragging navigation maps from the front passenger’s display onto their own screen and arranging exactly where they want to place them by gesture control.

Meanwhile, when a vehicle is running in automated driving mode, the displays merge across the entire width of the cockpit and offer all the services and apps that are otherwise only available on the front passenger’s side.

Passengers won’t be left out either, as Continental is aiming to bring the 3D experience to them by 2022 with displays based on the natural 3D Lightfield Technology from Leia. The company says the new technology will provide passengers with access to a wide range of digital services, including video conferences, online shopping, augmented reality games and 3D movies.