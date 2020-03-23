The police has set up a roadblock at the northbound Duta toll plaza as part of movement control order (MCO) operations, but deny that they have closed off access to the expressway, saying they are merely vetting all vehicles heading in that direction for reasons of travel.
According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, only road users who have a reasonable excuse are allowed through, while others are advised to U-turn and return home, Berita Harian reports.
“The road at the toll plaza is not closed. We have set up the roadblock for filtering based on MCO directives, and only allow vehicles that have reasonable grounds to pass. Others are advised to stay home and are asked to turn around,” he told the publication.
The first photo from a reader taken at 7 am today shows a jam building into the toll plaza, with police checking on all vehicles. By noon, as shown in the following image just above, traffic had thinned considerably, but most vehicles were being asked to make a U-turn.
Still, the advice to everyone in the fight against Covid-19 remains the same. Stay home and don’t drive out if you don’t need to, and keep the travel distances short for all essential shopping of groceries and food, and remember the one person per car rule. For food, try using food delivery services.
With roadblocks set to be in place until the MCO is lifted on March 31, it’s worth bearing in mind that any unnecessary traffic at these choke points will also slow down the movement of essential services, so the best practice is to just stay at home.
Comments
Syabas abang2 PDRM… But third wave of Covid19, when all return from kampung to Klang valley. Then, its Movement control order (MCO) 2.0 extended till 30 April in Msia…
Cops can’t really vet through non-essential personals. They don’t do health screening, no proper dialogue protocol, nor record of all individuals that quizzed.
They just instill fear and create jams.
As long the fear discourages people from unnecessary traveling, i’m for extreme measures.
Good job PDRM and the government.
Right now it is better to stay at home.
We do not want to be like Italy, where nasi sudah jadi bubur.