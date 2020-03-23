In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 March 2020 1:40 pm / 4 comments

The police has set up a roadblock at the northbound Duta toll plaza as part of movement control order (MCO) operations, but deny that they have closed off access to the expressway, saying they are merely vetting all vehicles heading in that direction for reasons of travel.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, only road users who have a reasonable excuse are allowed through, while others are advised to U-turn and return home, Berita Harian reports.

“The road at the toll plaza is not closed. We have set up the roadblock for filtering based on MCO directives, and only allow vehicles that have reasonable grounds to pass. Others are advised to stay home and are asked to turn around,” he told the publication.

The first photo from a reader taken at 7 am today shows a jam building into the toll plaza, with police checking on all vehicles. By noon, as shown in the following image just above, traffic had thinned considerably, but most vehicles were being asked to make a U-turn.

Still, the advice to everyone in the fight against Covid-19 remains the same. Stay home and don’t drive out if you don’t need to, and keep the travel distances short for all essential shopping of groceries and food, and remember the one person per car rule. For food, try using food delivery services.

With roadblocks set to be in place until the MCO is lifted on March 31, it’s worth bearing in mind that any unnecessary traffic at these choke points will also slow down the movement of essential services, so the best practice is to just stay at home.