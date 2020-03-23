In Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2020 10:33 am / 6 comments

Carmaker Geely and the Li Shufu Charity Foundation have begun shipping urgently needed medical supplies to Europe and Malaysia to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

The first batch of donated medical supplies including personal protective equipment (PPE), vital for healthcare workers when dealing with Covid-19 cases, was flown late last week to Sweden and Germany for distribution to hospitals.

In Malaysia, where Geely is a partner to national carmaker Proton, the Hangzhou-based carmaker will donate testing kits and masks to hospitals.

In January, Geely and the charity foundation of its founder Li Shufu established a special 200 million RMB (RM125 million) fund to support the prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak, which has since gone on to be a global pandemic. The Li Shufu Charity Foundation will purchase and distribute urgently needed medical supplies including PPEs, test kits, masks, disinfectants and ventilators according to the needs of the affected areas.

“As the coronavirus epidemic grows around the world, Geely and its global family stands united and will make full use of the group’s synergetic strength in the fight against the virus. Geely and its subsidiaries around the world are strictly following national guidelines where they operate to protect employees and prevent the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

On top of the assistance from China, Geely subsidiary companies around the world are doing their own bit for local communities.

For instance, Volvo Cars in Sweden and Geely Sweden have donated over 12,000 medical masks to local hospitals, Benelli Motorbikes has started shipping masks from China to affected areas in Italy, and Geely Auto Technical (Deutschland) near Frankfurt has been working with local authorities to distribute medical masks and gloves,

In the UK, Geely-owned London Electric Vehicle Company has started an initiative to provide black cab drivers with a three-month finance payment holiday.

“As the situation continues to normalise in China, Geely has not forgotten the help it received from friends and family around the world. The fight against the coronavirus is not one that can be won alone. Together we are strong and together we will be victorious,” the company added in the statement.