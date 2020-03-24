In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 24 March 2020 4:37 pm / 2 comments

The initial implementation of RFID payment facilities at all PLUS highways has been postponed until the Malaysian government has lifted the movement control order (MCO), which was put in place from March 18, highway operator PLUS has announced. Upon completion, all 83 PLUS and 10 East Coast closed-system toll plazas will be equipped with RFID facilities.

The RFID toll payment setup was initially due to be offered from April 1, however the implementation has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, with all testing and installation work halted until the MCO is lifted in order to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its employees and highway customers, PLUS said in a statement.

The highway operator has begun RFID toll collection at 10 of its open-toll highways from January 1 this year, and for all of its highways from the aforementioned initial April 1 date. Toll payment via RFID is done via the RFID tags installed on users’ vehicles, which itself is linked to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app. The RFID pilot programme began in September 2018, and concluded in February.

“At PLUS, we believe the MCO as an important move to protect the health, safety and well-being of not just our employee but all Malaysians from the threat of Covid-19. Based on this principle, we have decided to defer the launch of the RFID payment system on PLUS and LPT2 highways to a new date upon the lifting of the MCO,” said PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

The highway operator also urges the public to adhere to the movement control order and to remain at home, in order to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.