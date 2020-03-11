In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2020 12:32 pm / 0 comments

Good news for Touch ‘n Go RFID users, as PLUS Malaysia has announced that it will offer RFID payment facilities on all its 83 closed toll systems from April 1, 2020. This update includes the entire North-South Expressway (NSE) as well as the East Coast Expressway (LPT2), where a total of 173 RFID lanes (including 131 dedicated RFID lanes) will be opened from the aforementioned date.

The move is in line with the government’s vision for a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system, and marks the completion of a fully-RFID highway ecosystem in the country. Over the past 36 months, the toll concessionaire has focused on harmonising the RFID system with Touch ‘n Go, which lead to the e-wallet-based toll payment method being accepted at all its 10 open-toll highways from January 1, and by April this year, the entire PLUS highway network.

“We anticipate an increase in demand of the RFID, especially among our daily highway customers, which is approximately around 1.7 million drivers,” said Datuk Azman Ismail, managing director of PLUS Malaysia.

“With PLUS now offering RFID, the customer’s journey, which used to be from Juru to the Damansara toll, has now been extended into the city, KLCC for example, and even to urban and sub-urban areas like Wangsa Maju or even Kajang. The journey will be seamless as there is interconnectivity between the intra and intercity highways,” he added.

“Through RFID, highway customers will no longer have to struggle with their Touch ‘n Go card reload as it can be easily done online through their mobile phones and the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app which is directly linked to RFID tags embedded on vehicles,” Datuk Azman explained, adding that toll payments using Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTAG will still be accepted.

For those who have yet to have an RFID tag installed on their vehicles, there are 17 locations along PLUS highways where you can do so. As the pilot programme has concluded as of February 15, RFID tags will no longer be free of charge, but will cost RM35.