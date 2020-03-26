In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 26 March 2020 1:45 pm / 0 comments

Last month, Geely launched its proprietary online sales system touted as a “complete one stop solution for ordering online”. Besides choosing specs/options, online financing and insurance, Chinese carbuyers can now select a home delivery option. No need to meet anyone in the times of the coronavirus and social distancing.

Now, the Hangzhou-based carmaker has gone one step further in its aim to provide contactless home delivery. Your new car will be delivered to you at home, with the car keys following via drone. This new method will be rolled out in select locations in China and the drones will be programmed to hand over the keys to a doorstep or apartment balcony. Of course, the aim here is to reduce human contact, although it does sound a little hardcore.

So, there’s no human to meet, but how about the car itself? Geely says that all its vehicles are thoroughly disinfected by the dealership including through ionisation prior to delivery.

Of course, all these efforts are part of adapting to life under World War 3, Covid-19 edition. Last month, Geely earmarked 370 million RMB (RM218 million) to further the development of “healthy, intelligent vehicles” providing clean cabin air and using materials that are antimicrobial in nature. The first mass produced vehicle equipped with anti-bacterial filters, the Geely Icon you see above, was launched late last month.

Since the online platform was launched in February, just over 10,000 consumers have ordered and paid for vehicles on Geely’s online mall, with a further 110,000 users registering their interest to buy a Geely vehicle in the short term, the company says. All confirmed orders and leads are a sent to local dealers that will process orders and begin the home delivery process.

What do you think of this new way of contactless purchase and delivery? Fine for food and groceries, but cars? By the way, the new Geely Icon is a futuristic and interesting-looking SUV with a strong focus on design – check it out here.

GALLERY: Geely Icon

