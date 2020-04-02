In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 April 2020 5:26 pm / 0 comments

A week into the movement control order (MCO) period, Grab announced that its GrabExpress delivery service was set to assist folk who wanted to send supplies, food or gifts to others, with its bikes doing what you cannot do yourself during the MCO.

Now, the company says that the service has been expanded to include deliveries made by car, with GrabExpress Car providing users the ability to deliver bigger or more fragile items. Where the bike service limits the maximum package size to 43 cm x 43 cm x 43 cm and a weight of no more than 10 kg, GrabExpress Car allows parcels with a combined size no larger than 100 cm x 50 cm x 50 cm.

The improved payload capacity of a car allows the weight of the delivery to be increased to a maximum of 50 kg in total, but this has to be split into parcels, each weighing no more than 10 kg. So, if you need to send on 50 kg of stuff along, you’ll need to separate them into five parcels. As with bike deliveries, there’s real-time tracking, so you’ll be able to keep tabs on what you’re sending on.

Rates for the on-demand delivery service are slightly different than that for that made via GrabExpress bike. The base fare is RM3.50, as opposed to GrabExpress bike, which is RM3.60, but the per kilometre rate is a flat 90 sen per km, unlike for bike deliveries, which is based on distance of travel (first six km, 60 sen per km, next 6-10 km at 70 sen per km and so on before hitting a flat RM2 per km above 20 km distance).

The minimum fare for GrabExpress Car is RM6 (RM5 for bikes), and there’s an additional RM2 fare per stop listed in the charge rate box on site. With phase two of the MCO, delivery times have been revised until April 14, and now operate only from 8am to 8pm daily, so do take note of that.

Remember, stay at home and don’t drive out if you don’t need to, and keep the travel distances short for all essential shopping of groceries and food. If things need to be delivered, get the couriers to do it.