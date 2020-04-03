In Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 3 April 2020 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Perodua is doing its part in the war against the coronavirus by contributing RM2 million to the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) Covid-19 fund.

In addition to the cash, the Rawang-based carmaker has also donated 150 mattresses, 200 pillows, 105 boxes of mineral water, 15 industrial fans and 300 pairs of rubber boots to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, the public hospital at the frontline of the Covid-19 battle.

“This war against Covid-19 is our shared responsibility. The funds and items contributed by Perodua are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure Malaysia will recover as fast as it can,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, who today presented a mock cheque to prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

Nadma’s Covid-19 fund was launched by the PM on March 11 with the objective of assisting Malaysians who are most vulnerable to the impact of the movement control order (MCO), which will go on until April 14 at the very least. The government also recently introduced the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional stimulus package to further help Malaysians impacted by the MCO.

“We thank the government for these measures. Perodua, in solidarity with all Malaysians, hopes this pandemic will be resolved in the shortest time and with minimal infections and fatalities. To those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, we extend our sincere condolences,” Zainal said.

“As for Perodua, we have also directed all our staff, the greater automotive supply chain and our dealers to pay keen attention to their staff’s needs and welfare during this MCO. To this end, we are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that our ecosystem’s livelihoods – like wage, benefits and especially employment – are not impacted. We are committed to social distancing measures to ensure the spread of the virus is contained,” he added.

In other news, Perodua said earlier this week that the warranty of Perodua vehicles will not be affected should the car experience technical issues before the expiry of the warranty period (or mileage) within the MCO period. Also, the warranty will not be void should owners not perform the car’s scheduled maintenance service in the MCO period, as dealerships are closed.