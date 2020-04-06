In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2020 12:37 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover have collectively deployed more than 160 of its vehicles around the world in support of emergency response organisations handling the coronavirus situation.

In the United Kingdom, 57 vehicles, including 27 units of the new-generation Defender, have been issued to the British Red Cross for delivering food and medicine to people in the country deemed most vulnerable due to social distancing rules being enforced, the automaker said.

Teams across both Jaguar and Land Rover brands in Spain, France, South Africa and Australia have also loaned vehicles to Red Cross societies in their respective countries, with brand representatives in more markets also offering help to their local teams, the company said. The vehicles are readily available due to the postponement of launch events, the automaker added in its statement.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and their families remains our priority. Jaguar and Land Rover will do everything we can to support people in need around the world. Our partnership with the Red Cross goes back 65 years, and we will work hand in hand with them to do all we can during this global health emergency. We will also provide help to those closer to home in our local communities,” said JLR customer experience director Finbar McFall.

Land Rover’s existing emergency relief efforts in partnership with the British Red Cross include funding of the Disaster Relief Alliance, which supports community resilience programmes in the United Kingdom and around the world, offering financial assistance in times of disaster such as the present coronavirus outbreak. The British Red Cross has provided £200,000 (RM1.07 million) to Asian countries severely affected by the pandemic, said Jaguar Land Rover.

