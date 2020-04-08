In International News / By Mick Chan / 8 April 2020 6:05 pm / 0 comments

The Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak has all but brought motoring life to a standstill, not least due to precautions taken by companies and organisations for the wellbeing of their respective staff and the general public. Events have been either postponed or cancelled, while automakers are redirecting their manufacturing capacities and expertise to produce much-needed medical supplies.

Castrol joins the ranks with its latest social media campaign, with the hashtag #HangUpYourKey imploring motorists to maintain social distancing by keeping travels to a bare minimum.

The short video clip as seen here features motorsports stars from various disciplines, including father-and-son rallying duo Petter and Oliver Solberg, LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow, Renault Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, Audi Sport DTM driver Nico Muller as well as a host of selected Castrol staff and associates.

What the miniature toy versions lack in utility, they appear to make up for with amusement. A little safety tip for those with ‘road map’ carpets like the one used by Ricciardo – do put your toys away when you’re done with them, as they tend to be rather well camouflaged among the colourful patterns. The trip-ups are amusing in Home Alone, but potentially much less so if you are, in fact, home alone.

In Malaysia as of 5pm today, reported cases of Covid-19 in the country totalled 4,119, with a cumulative 1,487 recovered. The death toll from the outbreak stands at 65. We all can and should continue doing our part with the necessary preventive hygiene measures, and 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg perhaps said it best here: the sooner we stop the spread, the sooner we can get back on the road.