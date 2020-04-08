In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 8 April 2020 4:04 pm / 2 comments

The Selangor state government will set up a Ramadan e-bazaar this year in light of enforced social distancing, Selangor chief minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in a tweet today. Grab replied in a subsequent tweet shortly thereafter with a link to its page, which briefly details how the setup will work.

Grab is also partnering with Federal Territory state governments for this, the technology firm added, and it also invites more city councils to register their interest through the website in order to make the service available for as many people as possible.

Grab e-Bazar Ramadan aims to partner with local councils for the implementation of safe, hygienic and socially-distanced bazaars for when the month of fasting is observed, to effectively enable consumers to order their Ramadan fare without having to leave their residences.

Participating merchants will be able to operate their stalls, while deliveries will be handled by Grab delivery operators. Applications are currently accepted only from city councils, which means that Ramadan bazaar merchants who would like to participate are required to contact their local council.

E-BAZAR RAMADAN SELANGOR GRAB Saya terpanggil mendengar keluhan nasib para peniaga setelah keputusan pembatalan Bazar Ramadan. Justeru, Kerajaan Negeri mengambil inisiatif untuk membina suatu ekosistem keusahawanan baharu dengan kerjasama syarikat penghantaran iaitu @GrabMY pic.twitter.com/53sxC0AZpJ — Amirudin Shari (@AmirudinShari) April 8, 2020

To join, merchants will need to supply their business registration license, bank statement header, brand logo (if applicable), menu, IC identification for shareholders with more than 25% stake, a unique Gmail address, and an Android-based smartphone for the GrabFood Merchant app. Merchants are also requested to submit their Ramadan menus before April 20.

Training will be provided to successful applicants, says Grab, who will be contacted by Grab for training sessions which will be conducted virtually. For handing food over to Grab delivery operators, merchants are to prepare the ordered food and beverage as received through the merchant’s app, pack the items for hygiene and quality as outlined in training, before handing over to the delivery operators.

Merchants will be paid on a daily basis directly into the bank accounts they have registered with, and payment will take between one and three working days depending on the bank involved, said Grab.

Ramadan fare will be available through the GrabFood delivery service from April 23 to May 23 between 8am and 8pm, as per movement control order (MCO) limitations currently in place, the firm added. For other businesses, delivery of goods continue to be facilitated by the GrabExpress service which has been extended to cars, which currently also operate between 8am and 8pm.