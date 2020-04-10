In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 April 2020 6:15 pm / 0 comments

Apparently, people are willing to burn RM1,000 just to be out and about, blatantly disregarding the government’s movement control order (MCO) advisory. Earlier today, senior ministry Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the amount was too low, and that the government was serious about raising it.

“If we look at Singapore, effective April 17, the fine on the first offender is SGD10,000 (RM30,492), and the second offender is SGD20,000 (RM60,948). In South Korea, the first offender is fined RM35,000. In Indonesia, my guess is 300 million rupiahs (RM82,000),” he told the press in Putrajaya earlier today.

“We may want to ask the ministry of health to discuss with the attorney general’s chambers, if necessary, we can raise the find and compound,” he added. “Jail term can also be added to serve as a deterrent to ensure that there is no violation of the MCO,” but the Prisons Department is against jailing offenders because social distancing is impossible in prison, where it is often overcrowded.

The move to raise the compound fee is largely due to the high number of detainees who were caught violating the MCO. Ismail Sabri said the police had detained 666 individuals (let’s not go there, shall we?), 392 of which were each slapped with the RM1,000 fine. 11 of them were released on bail, while 263? others remain detained.

“The total number of arrests for violating the MCO from March 18 to April 9, 2020 was 7,479,” he added. To date, the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had set up 775 roadblocks nationwide with 508,605 vehicles and 5,538 premises inspected.

Once again, we implore everyone to just weather this out. The MCO has just been extended for two more weeks, with the tentative end date being April 28.